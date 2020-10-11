Cowboys' Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery After Gruesome Ankle Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly will undergo surgery after he was carted off during Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a significant ankle injury.

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported the news after Jon Machota of The Athletic relayed that Prescott was taken to the hospital. At the time of the injury, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted Prescott's left foot turned the other way.

Albert Breer of The MMQB shared more details of the immediate aftermath:

Prescott was in tears as he was carted off the field, and the injury drew plenty of reaction from around the league:

The former Mississippi State star completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019. He ranked first in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) on Football Outsiders' quarterback list. The fourth-year pro also rushed for 277 yards on 52 carries for three more scores.

The two-time Pro Bowler won the 2016 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Prescott's durability has been a calling card since he was drafted in the fourth round out of Mississippi State in 2016. He has not missed a game in his career.

The signal-caller did suffer injuries to both hands in a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 5, 2019, but he was able to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 15.

Prescott will now be out for some time, meaning Andy Dalton will be under center.

The ex-Cincinnati Bengal is one of the game's best insurance policies, as he's a three-time Pro Bowler with four playoff starts who has tossed 204 touchdown passes during a nine-year career.

He finished last season with 16 touchdowns, 14 picks and a 59.5 percent completion rate.