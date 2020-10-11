    Steelers' Chase Claypool Posts Tom Brady Meme After Massive 4-TD Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) scores his forth touchdown of the game on a 35-yard pass play from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Steelers won 38-29. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Coming into Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Chase Claypool had six receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown this season. So it was somewhat surprising when he exploded for seven receptions, 110 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles

    Claypool kept winning after the game, dropping a tweet with his face on a Tom Brady meme following the win:

    He also had a clever post utilizing his and Ben Roethlisberger's number:

    Hey, when you score four touchdowns in a game, you get to celebrate. Anybody who was savvy enough to roster him and start him in fantasy football is doing the same. 

    Related

      Report: Dak to Have Ankle Surgery

      Prescott will have ankle surgery tonight after being carted off field

      Report: Dak to Have Ankle Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Dak to Have Ankle Surgery

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G Benched vs. Miami

      Shanahan pulls Garoppolo ‘to protect Jimmy’ down 30-7, C.J. Beathard takes over at QB

      Jimmy G Benched vs. Miami
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G Benched vs. Miami

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons Close to Firing Quinn

      Dan Quinn being fired after 0-5 start ‘all but finalized’ with announcement coming Monday or Tuesday (The Athletic)

      Falcons Close to Firing Quinn
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Close to Firing Quinn

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Thomas Punched Teammate

      Saints WR won't play Monday after punching Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice (NFL Network)

      Mike Thomas Punched Teammate
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mike Thomas Punched Teammate

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report