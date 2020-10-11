Steelers' Chase Claypool Posts Tom Brady Meme After Massive 4-TD Game

Don Wright/Associated Press

Coming into Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Chase Claypool had six receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown this season. So it was somewhat surprising when he exploded for seven receptions, 110 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Claypool kept winning after the game, dropping a tweet with his face on a Tom Brady meme following the win:

He also had a clever post utilizing his and Ben Roethlisberger's number:

Hey, when you score four touchdowns in a game, you get to celebrate. Anybody who was savvy enough to roster him and start him in fantasy football is doing the same.