    Report: Michael Thomas Suffered Hamstring Injury in Saints Practice; Status TBD

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020
    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas picked up a hamstring injury in practice, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.  

    Pelissero reported the Saints have yet to make a decision on Thomas' status for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

    The 27-year-old already missed time earlier this season with an ankle injury and was also ruled out of a contest against the Los Angeles Chargers for disciplinary reasons. This is yet another setback in a season that hasn't gone to plan for arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

    Thomas was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three years and was particularly impressive in a record-setting 2019 campaign with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

    The Ohio State product has three catches for 17 yards this year.

    His ability to high-point passes makes him a red-zone threat, and he is physical enough to battle safeties and cornerbacks on underneath routes. There are few defensive backs in the league who can stop him, which makes New Orleans far more dangerous when he is on the field.

    It is impossible for the Saints to realistically expect any of their other pass-catchers to replicate Thomas' impact on a weekly basis, but they do have other options in Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris and tight end Jared Cook.

