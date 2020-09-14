Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Has High-Ankle Injury, Believes He Can Play

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, though he reportedly believes he can play through the injury.

"With an extra day before next Monday's game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, nobody ruling Thomas out," Pelissero added.

The Saints struck gold in the second round of the 2016 draft when they selected Thomas with the 47th overall pick.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his NFL career, Thomas enjoyed a monster 2018. He caught a league-high 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns. Football Outsiders ranked him third in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) at the wide receiver position.

New Orleans rewarded Thomas with a five-year, $96.25 million extension in the 2019 offseason. Upon getting his pay raise, he didn't take his foot off the gas. His 149 receptions set a single-season record as he finished with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Saints bolstered their passing game in the offseason by signing Emmanuel Sanders, and they still have Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara, both of whom were Pro Bowlers last year.

While those three will offer support for Drew Brees, any potential Thomas absence would create a massive void in the offense.