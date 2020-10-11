Lakers Rumors: Alex Caruso to Replace Dwight Howard in Starting Lineup vs. Heat

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly making a lineup change for Sunday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals as they look to bounce back from Friday's Game 5 loss.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, the Purple and Gold will start guard Alex Caruso instead of big man Dwight Howard in Sunday's contest. That means Anthony Davis will start at center, while Howard can potentially provide a spark off the bench.

While Howard has played well for stretches in the postseason, he was a nonfactor in a starting role in Game 5's 111-108 loss.

He played 15 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds, one turnover and three fouls. Prime Howard from the Orlando Magic—who was one of the best big men in the league—he was not, and it left Los Angeles scrambling for secondary production alongside Davis and LeBron James elsewhere.

Caruso came off the bench and posted three points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Perhaps the biggest fallout from this decision is putting Davis at the 5, which gives Los Angeles additional lineup versatility. Davis is athletic enough to play center, so the Lakers can counter any small-ball lineups Miami throws their way, and he can extend his game beyond the arc as a matchup nightmare if needed.

His health may be the biggest determining factor toward Sunday's outcome after he went down in pain in Friday's game and was limping in the final minutes.

If he can stay healthy and, along with James, play up to his potential as a game-changing superstar, it may not matter who the Lakers start between Howard and Caruso.