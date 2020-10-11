NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 6 Odds, Props and Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler has been fantastic for the Miami Heat through five NBA Finals games.

For the Heat to stay alive in the best-of-seven series Sunday, Butler needs to turn in another impressive performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Because he has been involved in Miami's offense at such a high rate, taking the over on most of the prop bets involving Butler seems like one of the safest picks heading into Game 6.

LeBron James may see more action in the Lakers offense with Anthony Davis coming away from Game 5 with a slight injury.

James starred in Game 5 and could feature in an even more prominent role Sunday as his team tries to close out the series for the second time.

NBA Finals Game 6 Odds

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5)

Over/Under: 214.5

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-245); Miami (+200)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop Predictions

LeBron James Points (Over 31.5)

John Raoux/Associated Press

The projected points total assigned to James is slightly higher than his series average of 30.2 points per game.

James is coming off his first 40-point performance of the postseason and he eclipsed the 35-point mark in two of the three series-clinching wins earned by the Lakers inside the Orlando bubble.

When he last won the NBA Finals in 2016, James closed the series with back-to-back 41-point outings and 27 points in Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors.

Since he typically plays at a high level near the end of postseason series, James should be considered to score 32 or more points in Game 6.

James' three-point shooting is the biggest aspect of his game that could aid the over hitting on his player prop.

In Game 5, James shot and made his personal series best in three-point shots. He was 6-of-9 from downtown. He also attempted over 20 field goals for the second time in the series.

If he continues to shoot at a high clip Sunday, James could be on pace to be the game's highest scorer and potentially lock down NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

Jimmy Butler Points (Over 26.5)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Butler is averaging 29 points per game in the series, and for Miami to be competitive Sunday, he needs to be a constant fixture around the basket.

Butler turned in a 35-point performance in Game 5, which was his second-highest point total of the NBA Finals. He had 40 points in Game 3.

The Miami guard has not been as explosive in the scoring column in his team's defeats, with 70 points in those three games.

The free-throw line is where Butler could pad his point total the most since he visited that area of the court on 12 occasions in three of the five games against the Lakers.

In Game 5, Butler was perfect on his 12 foul shots and he has not missed more than two free-throw attempts in the series.

There is a chance Butler keeps up with James in the scoring column, but even if he finishes five or 10 points short of the Lakers star, he should be able to eclipse 27 points to hit the over.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3-Pointers (Over 2.5)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope emerged as the No. 3 scorer in the Lakers offense behind James and Davis throughout the NBA Finals.

The guard is the only player not named James or Davis on the Lakers roster averaging over 10 points in the series.

In each of the last two games, Caldwell-Pope knocked down a trio of three-point shots while recording his best two-game point stretch of the postseason.

Caldwell-Pope attempted six or more three-point shots in four of the five games against Miami, and if he is as effective as he was in Games 4 and 5, he could hit a handful of shots from that part of the court.

Since he is the only member of the Lakers supporting cast worth trusting to put up a double-digit point total, betting the over on Caldwell-Pope's points and three-pointers made seems like one of the safer wagers to make for Game 6.

