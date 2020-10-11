NBA Draft 2020: Updated Draft Order and Latest News on Hottest Prospects

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The top players in the 2020 NBA draft class are finally getting close to finding out their first NBA destinations.

LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards are still considered the top three prospects entering the November 18 event, but which order they are selected in is still to be determined.

Ball and Edwards are likely under consideration for the No. 1 overall pick since the Minnesota Timberwolves already possess a dominant big man in Karl-Anthony Towns.

While plenty of eyes will be on the next step in the Timberwolves' franchise history, the most attention could be given to the Golden State Warriors at No. 2.

Golden State could fit each of the top three players in its system and its selection could alter the strategies of the teams directly beneath it.

2020 NBA Draft 1st-Round Order and Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

23. Utah Jazz: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Toronto Raptors: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

Latest News On Hottest Prospects

Ball may be the most intriguing player of the top three prospects.

Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte could all use a point guard and he comes from NBA pedigree. His older brother Lonzo Ball was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Obviously, the Warriors present the best situation for any prospect because of their potential to get back to the playoffs and challenge for a title, but Ball believes he will be a good fit anywhere, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Ball is listed as the No. 1 prospect by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish posted Ball as the No. 1 overall pick in his latest mock draft and called him the "best option" for the Western Conference franchise.

Wiseman's ceiling is likely the No. 2 overall pick since Minnesota has Towns established as a cornerstone of its roster and it would probably be more inclined to add a backcourt complement to D'Angelo Russell.

The center out of Memphis could be an intriguing fit for the Warriors at No. 2 since they have an abundance of shot-making guards in place and are in need of a dominant big man.

According to Vecenie, Wiseman is creating positive chatter from the workouts he is partaking in in Miami.

"There is genuine buzz that he looks phenomenal," Vecenie wrote.

The most concerns regarding a top-three prospect may revolve around Edwards, who comes to the NBA after one full season at Georgia.

According to Wasserman, "teams have expressed concerns about Anthony Edwards' style and drive for winning."

Even if some concerns arise about Edwards in the final month of the pre-draft process, he could still be a top-three selection since he is viewed in the same echelon as Ball and Wiseman.

If one of Ball, Wiseman or Edwards falls out of the top three, it would be viewed as a major surprise at this juncture of the draft buildup.