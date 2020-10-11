The Most Important Moves Yankees Must Make to Right the Ship After 2020 Disaster

0 of 4

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — The New York Yankees' charter left San Diego at noon Saturday with a scheduled flight time of four-and-a-half hours. It must've felt like an eternity in the air. Alone with their thoughts, replaying their Game 5 ALDS loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, there was no escaping their harsh rebranding: The Yankees, who used to boast about being "savages," are now just another team that can't get it done in October.

So begins another offseason of hard questions and relentless second-guessing. The organization promises to do better next season, but it's getting harder to believe it. The Bombers have been ascending since 2018 with the goal of finally winning another championship—their first since 2009—with Gerrit Cole on board. Not only did they fall short, but getting eliminated in the division series represented a step backward from 2019 when they were bounced in the ALCS by the Houston Astros.

Here the Yankees are, working their way down the ladder of success. Hobbled by injuries and inconsistent play, they finished with only the majors' 10th-best record and were dominated by the Rays from beginning to end. It was bad enough to be beaten by Mike Brosseau, of all people, but the Rays rubbed it in for nearly 90 minutes afterward.

Stripped down to shorts and T-shirts, the players cranked up "New York, New York" and "Empire State of Mind" while smoking cigars, chugging beers and breakdancing on the field. Nothing did more to fuel the party than the memory of Aroldis Chapman and his stupefied expression as Brosseau circled the bases.

The Yankees, meanwhile, tried to collect themselves before video conference interviews with the players. It took nearly a half-hour for Aaron Boone to finally reach the podium. He met with his players, some of whom he said wept. Boone himself looked like he'd been crying as he described the "just awful" feeling of going home early. Again.



So what's next for the Yankees? They can start by being honest about their place among baseball's elite clubs. Until they prove otherwise, they remain a rung below championship-caliber. They're a wealthy legacy franchise with multiple big-name stars who've won nothing. Giancarlo Stanton's opening salvo Friday night was spot-on. He said, "We haven't gotten it done, and that's as plain as it can get."

There are some easy, obvious fixes on the horizon. Others will be more painful. Here's the roadmap for the elusive breakthrough.