Georgia's Kirby Smart Rips George Pickens for Squirting Water on Tennessee QB

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Georgia wideout George Pickens squirted water at Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano after the Vol signal-caller ran and fell out of bounds on the Bulldog sideline Saturday.

Pickens received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and Tennessee later took a 21-17 lead on that drive off a 27-yard touchdown pass.

After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expressed his displeasure with Pickens' actions.

"When somebody comes out of bounds and you squirt water at them, what are we? Are we seven and eight years old?" Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said, per ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr.

"I mean come on, let's play football. Let's don't be silly."

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs struggled against No. 14 Tennessee before finishing the game with 27 unanswered points en route to a 44-21 win.

Pickens, a sophomore wideout from Hoover, Alabama, caught two passes for 14 yards on the night. He has eight receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season for the 3-0 Bulldogs.