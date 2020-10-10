    Georgia's Kirby Smart Rips George Pickens for Squirting Water on Tennessee QB

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 11, 2020

    Georgia receiver George Pickens (1) warms up against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
    Michael Woods/Associated Press

    Georgia wideout George Pickens squirted water at Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano after the Vol signal-caller ran and fell out of bounds on the Bulldog sideline Saturday.

    Pickens received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and Tennessee later took a 21-17 lead on that drive off a 27-yard touchdown pass.

    After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expressed his displeasure with Pickens' actions.

    "When somebody comes out of bounds and you squirt water at them, what are we? Are we seven and eight years old?" Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said, per ESPN's Harry Lyles Jr.

    "I mean come on, let's play football. Let's don't be silly."

    The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs struggled against No. 14 Tennessee before finishing the game with 27 unanswered points en route to a 44-21 win.

    Pickens, a sophomore wideout from Hoover, Alabama, caught two passes for 14 yards on the night. He has eight receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season for the 3-0 Bulldogs.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Another big night for Bennett

      Another big night for Bennett
      Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
      Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Another big night for Bennett

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Georgia linebackers carry load against Tennessee

      Georgia linebackers carry load against Tennessee
      Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
      Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Georgia linebackers carry load against Tennessee

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 2020 win over Tennessee

      What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 2020 win over Tennessee
      Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
      Georgia Bulldogs Football

      What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s 2020 win over Tennessee

      macon
      via macon

      Kirby Smart fiercely defends fourth down decisions in 44-21 win over Tennessee

      Kirby Smart fiercely defends fourth down decisions in 44-21 win over Tennessee
      Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
      Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Kirby Smart fiercely defends fourth down decisions in 44-21 win over Tennessee

      DawgNation
      via DawgNation