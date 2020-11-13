5-Star SG Prospect Bryce McGowens Commits to Nebraska over Georgia, Clemson

Source: 247Sports

One of the most dynamic recruits in the country has made his college decision, as Bryce McGowens will attend Nebraska starting with the 2021-22 season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, McGowens is the highest-ranked recruit in the history of the program, and he said that playing alongside his brother, Trey McGowens, played a role in his decision.

"Having an opportunity to play with my older brother is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," the younger McGowens brother said.

McGowens previously committed to Florida State in February.

"It's the right place for me to grow and develop as a player," he told Kennington Lloyd Smith III of the Anderson Independent Mail at the time. "(Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton) was definitely happy."

In October, though, Borzello reported McGowens decommitted from the Seminoles and was opening up his recruitment.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, he is a 5-star prospect, No. 3 shooting guard and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 freshman class. He's listed at 6'6", 175 pounds, and has shown tremendous scoring ability during his time at Legacy Charter High School.

According to stats compiled by MaxPreps, McGowens averaged 23.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game through his first three high school seasons. The South Carolina native shot 51 percent overall and 42 percent from three-point range.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Cornhuskers emerged as a surprise favorite for McGowens when his brother, Trey, transferred to the program in April.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan, McGowens' final five came down to Nebraska, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia and LSU after he met with each of the programs via Zoom last month.

According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, McGowens is the first 5-star recruit who has ever committed to play basketball at Nebraska.



Head coach Fred Hoiberg had a brutal first season with the Cornhuskers. Their 7-25 record was the fifth-worst in the program's history and the first time Hoiberg has had a losing season as a college head coach.

Adding McGowens to the fold gives Nebraska instant credibility in the Big Ten. It also allows the coaching staff to pitch other high-end recruits on the idea that their program is one that can be a destination for talent as they try to build a winning culture.