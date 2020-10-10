    Ed Orgeron Says LSU's Defense Was 'Embarrassing' in Loss to Unranked Missouri

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 10, 2020

    LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. LSU won 41-7. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was unhappy with the way his defense performed in Saturday's 45-41 loss to Missouri. 

    Speaking to reporters after the Tigers gave up 586 yards to their SEC rivals, Orgeron said it was "embarrassing" how they played.

    "We couldn't stop anybody. Really a poor showing on defense," he said. "We have to coach better, No. 1. It starts with me. Players have to make plays. We couldn't stop the run, receivers wide open down the field. It was embarrassing. We have to get it fixed."

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Studs and duds from LSU's 45-41 loss to Missouri

      Studs and duds from LSU's 45-41 loss to Missouri
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Studs and duds from LSU's 45-41 loss to Missouri

      Brandon Eisenman
      via LSU Wire

      Former LSU players react to LSU's tough loss to Missouri on social media

      Former LSU players react to LSU's tough loss to Missouri on social media
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Former LSU players react to LSU's tough loss to Missouri on social media

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      No. 17 LSU Stunned by Unranked Missouri

      No. 17 LSU Stunned by Unranked Missouri
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      No. 17 LSU Stunned by Unranked Missouri

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Kellen Mond, No. 21 Texas A&M Upset Kyle Trask, No. 4 Florida 41-38

      Kellen Mond, No. 21 Texas A&M Upset Kyle Trask, No. 4 Florida 41-38
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Kellen Mond, No. 21 Texas A&M Upset Kyle Trask, No. 4 Florida 41-38

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report