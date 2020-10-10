Ed Orgeron Says LSU's Defense Was 'Embarrassing' in Loss to Unranked Missouri

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was unhappy with the way his defense performed in Saturday's 45-41 loss to Missouri.

Speaking to reporters after the Tigers gave up 586 yards to their SEC rivals, Orgeron said it was "embarrassing" how they played.

"We couldn't stop anybody. Really a poor showing on defense," he said. "We have to coach better, No. 1. It starts with me. Players have to make plays. We couldn't stop the run, receivers wide open down the field. It was embarrassing. We have to get it fixed."

