Spencer Rattler Leads Oklahoma Past Sam Ehlinger, No. 22 Texas in 4OT Thriller

This year's installment of the Red River Rivalry was another wild affair that ended with Oklahoma holding on for a 53-45 four-overtime win against Texas.

The Sooners sealed the victory when Tre Brown picked off Sam Ehlinger's final pass in the end zone.



After both teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes, Oklahoma blocked Cameron Dicker's 33-yard field-goal attempt that would have put Texas up 48-45.

The Sooners countered with their own special teams blunder when Gabe Brkic hooked a 31-yard field goal that would have won the game. They didn't stay down for long, as Spencer Rattler hit Drake Stoops for a 25-yard touchdown on the second play of the fourth overtime.

For the second time in three weeks, Texas has erased a two-touchdown deficit in the final five minutes of regulation. It trailed 56-41 against Texas Tech before getting two late scores to force overtime. Joshua Moore caught the game-winning touchdown in the first overtime for a 63-56 win.

The Longhorns were down 31-17 when Oklahoma punted with 4:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ehlinger engineered a 50-yard touchdown drive that took four plays and 70 seconds off the clock to make it 31-24.

After Texas' defense forced a three-and-out, Ehlinger orchestrated an 84-yard drive that was capped by Keaontay Ingram's two-yard touchdown catch. Dicker's point-after kick tied the score at 31 with 12 seconds left in regulation.

That drive was aided by a pass interference call against Pat Fields one play before Ingram's touchdown.

This was an ugly performance by both teams that included a combined 21 penalties for 207 yards and six turnovers.

Oklahoma took control early with a 10-0 first-quarter lead. The Longhorns lost one fumble and had two punts on their first three drives.



The contest featured five ties and six lead changes. Despite the 98 combined points, neither quarterback lit up the stat sheet passingwise. Rattler went 23-of-35 for 209 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, adding 51 yards rushing and a TD. He briefly left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury but returned after missing three series.

Tanner Mordecai was effective in relief of Rattler, completing five of his seven attempts for 52 yards. Ehlinger averaged a career-low 5.4 yards per attempt and had 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, though he ran for four scores and 112 yards on 23 carries.

After winning their first two games, the Longhorns have dropped their last two and are 1-2 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma is back to .500 after losing back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.

Both teams will be off next week before returning to play Oct. 24. Texas will host Baylor while looking to get back on track. Oklahoma will play at TCU.