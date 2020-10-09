Jimmy Butler Plays Hero as Heat Win Epic Game 5 vs. LeBron James, Lakers

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler dropped his second triple-double in three games and Duncan Robinson added 26 points as the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 in an instant classic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Butler hit two free throws with 16.8 seconds remaining to put the Heat up 109-108. On the other end, Lakers guard Danny Green missed a game-winning three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left. Lakers forward Markieff Morris grabbed the offensive board, but he threw the ball out of bounds on a pass attempt.

Heat guard Tyler Herro knocked down two free throws in response after being fouled.

The Lakers, without any timeouts, had 1.6 seconds remaining to make a three-point attempt after inbounding from full court. Point guard Rajon Rondo got the ball into Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, but his half-court shot was off the mark.

James scored a game-high 40 points on 15-of-21 shooting with 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Butler posted 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals, just a few nights after dropping a 40-point triple-double in Game 3.

The Heat now trail the Lakers three games to two in the best-of-seven matchup.

L.A. is looking to win its first NBA title in 10 years and its 17th overall, which would push the Lakers into a tie with the Boston Celtics for the most NBA Finals wins of all time.

The Heat are looking for their fourth-ever NBA title and first since 2013.

Notable Performances

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 28 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Lakers SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Heat SF Jimmy Butler: 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 steals

Heat SG Duncan Robinson: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Heat C Bam Adebayo: 13 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will take place Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the Heat win, the series-deciding Game 7 will occur on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ABC will televise both games.

