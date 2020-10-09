Washington's Ron Rivera Says He Hasn't Given Up on Dwayne Haskins After Benching

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that his benching of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins doesn't mean he has completely moved on from the former Ohio State standout.

According to ESPN's John Keim, Rivera said: "By no means have I given up on him."

With Washington falling to 1-3 on the season after dropping three consecutive games, Rivera announced ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams that Kyle Allen will start at quarterback in place of Haskins.

Haskins is off to an inconsistent start this season, as he is completing 61.0 percent of his passes for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with a rushing touchdown.

The timing of his benching was somewhat surprising, though, after completing 32 of his 45 attempts for 314 yards last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Haskins didn't throw any touchdowns or interceptions, but he rushed for one and Washington lost by 14, which was a respectable margin.

Rivera clearly felt something needed to be done to stop the bleeding after three consecutive losses, however, and to turn to someone he is familiar with in Allen.

Allen spent two years playing under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers and was the team's starter for most of last season after Cam Newton went down with an injury.

Allen went 5-7 as the starter and threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, as well as two rushing touchdowns. Allen undoubtedly made too many mistakes, but he helped keep the Panthers competitive for the most part.

Washington boasts a talented defense and has some good, young skill position players on offense in wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson, so perhaps Rivera believes Allen can better utilize them than Haskins for now.

A No. 15 overall draft pick normally has a longer leash than Haskins was given, but the fact that a new coaching staff and front office are in place this season means they aren't necessarily committed to Haskins like the previous regime was.

Haskins could well get the opportunity to take back the starting job if the team doesn't improve under Allen, but he must also worry about veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who could potentially be given the next shot if Allen falters.

Rivera may not be ready to close the book on Haskins completely, but the fact that he was given such a short hook this season suggests he has an uphill climb in terms of getting back in Rivera's good graces.