    Rockets HC Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, John Lucas Among Interviewees

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, with at least three candidates expected to interview in the near future. 

    Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Tyronn Lue will meet with the Rockets next week; ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy and Rockets player development coach John Lucas also have interviews scheduled at some point. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

