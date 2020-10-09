Rockets HC Rumors: Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy, John Lucas Among Interviewees

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, with at least three candidates expected to interview in the near future.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Tyronn Lue will meet with the Rockets next week; ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy and Rockets player development coach John Lucas also have interviews scheduled at some point.

