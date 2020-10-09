Cowboys' Tyron Smith to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Neck Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Tyron Smith's 2020 season is officially over due to a neck injury that will require surgery.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Friday that Smith will have surgery for a "correctable problem" next week.

“My understanding is, it’s something that’s he’s been dealing with for sometime...If he doesn’t have the surgery, he’ll just continue to deal with this in the manner of how this season has gone. I mean, this is something that needs to be done,” McCarthy told reporters about Smith's injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater reported Thursday that Smith was gathering medical information on his injured neck to determine if he would have surgery.

Werder added the Cowboys were considering placing Smith on injured reserve because they were uncertain he would be able to play again in 2020.

Injuries have decimated Dallas' roster, particularly the offensive line.

Smith, who missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to his neck injury before playing last week against the Cleveland Browns, and right tackle La'El Collins are out for the season. Patrik Walter of CBS Sports reported starting center Joe Looney could go on injured reserve with a knee injury, which would keep him out for at least three weeks.

Brandon Knight, who started the games Smith missed earlier this season, will likely handle left tackle for the Cowboys on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Smith has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times and All-Pro first team twice in his 10-year career. The 29-year-old hasn't played all 16 games in the regular season since 2015.