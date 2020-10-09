NBA Finals 2020: Heat vs. Lakers Game 5 Odds, Props and Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have their first chance to close out the NBA Finals in Friday's Game 5.

The Western Conference champion earned its second two-game advantage in the series in Game 4 by holding the Miami Heat to their lowest point total of the series.

In two of Miami's three defeats, it failed to reach the 100-point mark, and some of its stars may struggle Friday as the Lakers look to land the first championship of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era.

Los Angeles' superstar tandem thrived in the series and we should see a strong performance out of both with a chance to secure a ring.

NBA Finals Game 5 Odds

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-7)

Over/Under: 216

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-320); Miami (+260)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop Predictions

Anthony Davis Points (Over 28.5)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Davis' point totals over the last two games have not been as high as they have been for most of the postseason.

The Lakers big man had 37 points in Games 3 and 4. He started the series with 34 points in Game 1.

Part of the decrease is due to the fewer number of field-goal attempts, as well as the minimal attempts of free-throw line trips.

Davis opened the series with 41 field-goal attempts and 11 foul shots in Games 1 and 2. Since then, he attempted 25 field goals and four free throws.

In two of the Lakers' three series-clinching victories, Davis shot over 50 percent from the field and attempted at least 16 shots.

Davis' Game 5 performance against Portland was his best of the postseason, as he recorded 43 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

If Davis raises his game to the standard he set in the three previous Game 5s, he could eclipse the projected point total assigned to him and lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals victory.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Points (Over 10.5)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In three of the four games against the Heat, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided the Lakers with scoring depth by reaching double digits.

In Game 4, the guard produced his series high of 15 points and knocked down three of his eight shots from beyond the arc.

Since the start of the Western Conference Finals, Caldwell-Pope reached double digits in seven of nine games.

With that trend in mind, taking the over on Caldwell-Pope's points at 10.5 seems like a solid bet for Game 5.

On top of that, Caldwell-Pope attempted a high volume of three-point shots in Games 1, 2 and 4, which may lead to him reaching 11 points through a minimal amount of shots.

Caldwell-Pope is 8-of-28 from three-point range in the series, and if he is more accurate with shots from downtown, he could be the third scorer behind James and Davis that pushes the Lakers ahead for good at some point in the game.

Bam Adebayo Points & Rebounds (Under 25.5)

John Raoux/Associated Press

Bam Adebayo returned to the floor in Game 4 and put up 15 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes.

With no minutes restriction in place after his injury, Tuesday's performance gave us a glimpse into what Adebayo is capable of against Davis and the other Lakers big men.

There is a chance he improves a bit in both totals, but Davis and Dwight Howard could keep him off the glass, which would then lead to a decrease in rebounds.

If his production is contained for parts of the game, Adebayo's combined points and rebounds total could stay under 25.5, like it did in Game 4.

In three of his last four appearances, the Miami big man's combined totals have gone under. He had 13 points and eight assists in Game 5 against Boston, as well as eight points and four rebounds in Game 1 versus the Lakers.

If that trend continues, the Lakers may not have to worry about Adebayo taking over the game in the paint.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.