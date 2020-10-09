Mickie James Injury Update, WWE UK PPV Reportedly Nixed, Styles on Losing in WWE

Photo credit: WWE.com.

James Dealing with Broken Nose

Multitime WWE women's champion Mickie James revealed that she is currently on the shelf after suffering a broken nose.

During an appearance on her YouTube channel (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan), James provided her fans with an update: "I had my nose broken recently in match, so I can't wrestle for a few weeks."

James added: "What had happened was, after the swelling went down [after the Asuka match injury], I noticed that this whole side of my nose was completely caved in. I go to the doctor [and he says] I broke my nose."

The 41-year-old was out for well over a year with a knee injury, but she made her highly anticipated return in August. Before long, James earned a Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka.

Mickie lost that match in controversial fashion when the referee determined she could no longer continue. Given the way the match ended, James was given an opportunity the following week to earn another title shot.

James lost to Zelina Vega, which resulted in Vega challenging Asuka at Clash of Champions. James has not wrestled since that loss to Vega last month.

Mickie is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in WWE history with five Women's Championships and one Divas Championship reign to her credit.

While James doesn't necessarily need another title win at this point in her career, her credibility and experience go a long way toward helping the other performers in the women's division. WWE would undoubtedly love to have her back in action as soon as possible because of that.

WWE Reportedly Had UK PPV Planned for 2020

Before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of professional wrestling and sports as a whole, WWE reportedly had plans in place to hold a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE was "looking at" doing a UK pay-per-view with a headline match of WWE champion Drew McIntyre against heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

McIntyre and Fury have been going back and forth on Twitter in recent months, so it isn't particularly surprising that WWE may have been exploring a potential match between them.

Fury dipped his toe into the professional wrestling waters last year when he had his first match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Fury beat Braun Strowman by count-out after knocking Strowman out with a big punch.

While Fury's match was particularly well received by wrestling fans, the Englishman became an even bigger crossover star shortly thereafter by decisively beating Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title unification bout.

Meanwhile, McIntyre is in the midst of the best run of his career. He won the Royal Rumble in January and went onto beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Since then, the Scotsman owns wins over the likes of Big Show, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

It can be argued that McIntyre vs. Fury may not appeal to all American wrestling fans, but it would be a massive deal in the UK, and it makes sense for WWE to continuing exploring the possibility of such a match in the future.

WWE hasn't held a main roster pay-per-view in the UK since Insurrextion in 2003, and there is no question that British wrestling fans would welcome WWE back with open arms, especially for a McIntyre vs. Fury clash.

Styles Talks WWE Wrestlers' Mentality About Losing Matches

AJ Styles revealed this week that he and most other WWE Superstars don't mind losing matches if it is for the betterment of the company.

While appearing on his Twitch stream (h/t WrestlingInc's Austin Lee), discussed his loss to Jey Uso on SmackDown last week and why it didn't bother him:

"Listen, there's a story that needs to be told here. That story is that Jey Uso is not to be played with. Don't make this guy mad. He can go. He can really go. There's no doubt about that. It's a business and this is entertainment. I'm not about getting myself over every time. What good is it for me to get over if the company doesn't benefit from it? Then nobody wins.

"I'm not old school. I guess I'm old school when it comes to the ring mentality of getting in there and getting roughed up—take the damage to your body because that's just the way it's gotta be and keep moving forward. That's the old school part of me. The other part of being selfish and stabbing people in the back—it used to be like that in this business, but it's not like that now."

Styles, who is coming off an Intercontinental Championship feud against Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn, put Uso over last week and gave Jey what was arguably the biggest singles win of his career.

Because of Styles' credibility and resume, Uso suddenly looks like a far bigger threat after beating him and is now a more believable opponent for Roman Reigns in their rivalry over the Universal Championship.

Styles noted that while a small handful of wrestlers may only care about getting themselves over, he and most others view the situation differently:

"You may have one or two guys that are very focused on themselves. Most of the new guys that came up with myself who have always tried to help each other out to have a great match—if we can have a great match and tell a great story, then everybody benefits. It won't just be one person that benefits and becomes a star. Everyone benefits because everybody's watching this.

"I remember the Attitude Era. I felt like everyone was a star. Everybody. Nobody was like, 'Oh look at this guy,' when he came out—it was like, 'Alright, here we go!' That's what we need to do. The only way to do that is to make sure everybody looks good. What's wrong with that? Maybe some people have a problem with it, but I don't."

Styles has been a great fit in WWE not only because of his in-ring ability and star power, but also because of his willingness to do what is best for everyone.

Based on his comments about losing this week, it is clear that Styles is a giving performer who is a true team player.

