MLB Playoffs 2020: Live Stream Schedule, Bracket Predictions for Friday

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Three of the four 2020 MLB Division Series tussles are already in the books.

The fourth will be decided by Friday's winner-take-all Game 5 showdown between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. The winner will advance to face the Houston Astros, who knocked out the Oakland Athletics in four games. In the National League, it's down to the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, both of whom swept their NLDS opponents.

Considering the lack of drama this round has otherwise delivered, Friday's matchup should be savored. Luckily, it looks delectable on paper.

We'll get to all the particulars and our prediction below.

Friday, Oct. 9 MLB Playoff Schedule

American League Division Series | Game 5



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Matchup: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Series: Tied 2-2

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: TBS.com

Matchup Breakdown

The first three games in this series each produced exactly a dozen runs. The offenses finally came back to earth on Thursday, though the Yankees still delivered 11 hits in their 5-1 series-extending victory.

The bats, in other words, are very much alive right now, but if there was ever a time for a pitching duel, this is probably it.

The Yankees are putting the ball in the hands of Gerrit Cole, who last season led the AL in ERA (2.50) and strikeouts (326) while finishing second in the Cy Young voting. The 6'4" righty, who inked a nine-year, $324 million pact last offseason, will be pitching on three days of rest for the first time in his career.

"It's not something that's sustainable for the whole season, but certainly the human body is capable of doing it," Cole told reporters.

Cole's first campaign with the Yanks was exceptional. He delivered his third straight sub-3.00 ERA (2.84) and punched out a ridiculous 11.6 hitters per nine innings.

He has toed the rubber twice this postseason, including in New York's 9-3 win in Game 1. He has pitched 13 innings so far, allowing 12 hits and five runs with 21 strikeouts against two walks.

He's earning his keep, in other words, but the Yankees paid him to prevail in a game precisely like this.

Standing in his and his teammate's way is Tyler Glasnow, who actually played two seasons with Cole on the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016 and 2017.

He is unsurprisingly grown a lot since then and become one of baseball's premier strikeout artists. His 14.3 K/9 were a new-career high this season, but it was his third time in as many years with at least 11.

That said, his ERA was north of 4.00 for the fourth time in five seasons, and he led the Majors with seven wild pitches. His control can get away with him, and he wasn't razor-sharp with it in Game 2, when he struck out 10 in five innings, but he also surrendered three hits, three walks and two home runs. He's now pitching on just two days of rest.

He actually went head-to-head with Cole in Game 5 of the 2019 ALDS, when the latter played for the Astros. That game was effectively over as soon as it started, as Glasnow was pulled after allowing five hits and four runs in just 2.2 innings. Then, like now, Blake Snell was on standby to take over, but Cole already had the support he needed, as he spun eight masterful innings with 10 strikeouts and only one earned run.

This is Tampa's sixth trip to the ALDS. Only one went any further (2008, when the Rays lost the World Series to the Philadelphia Phillies).

This is the chance to alter the franchise's history.

"We've got to do everything we can," Rays shortstop Willy Adames told reporters. "Everything is in our hands to win the game."

Prediction

The Rays' hopes are tied to run prevention, since they don't have the same caliber sluggers as the Yankees.

Tampa his 80 homers as a team this season. Luke Voit (22), DJ LeMahieu (10) and Gary Sanchez (10) combined for more than half of that. The Yankees finished fifth in the category (94), and that was with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both missing more than half the season.

So, Tampa enters the contest with less firepower than its opponent. And it faces a disadvantage in the starting pitcher matchup.

That's true at any time, but it might be heightened now. If recent history is any indication, Cole thrives in these situations. He pitched five playoff games last year and went at least seven innings in every one. He allowed one run or fewer in four of those outings and totaled 47 strikeouts against 21 hits and 11 walks in 36.2 innings.

Tampa's playoff fortune will change at some point, but all signs point to a New York triumph.

Prediction: Yankees 6, Rays 2