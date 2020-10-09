Cody Bellinger vs. Padres and the Greatest Catches in Recent MLB Playoff History

10 of 10

It is fair to wonder if the Boston Red Sox would have won the World Series had Benintendi not made this game-ending grab.

Boston led the Astros 2-1 in the ALCS and also led Houston 8-6 when Craig Kimbrel came on for his second inning of work.

Kimbrel had bent but not broken in the eighth, giving up one run on two hits. But he faced more adversity in the ninth. Kimbrel got Gurriel to pop out to start the inning, but he conceded back-to-back walks to Reddick and Correa.

A Brian McCann fly gave Kimbrel his second out, but he then walked Tony Kemp to load the bases and bring Alex Bregman to the dish.

Bregman lined the first pitch he saw into left field, where Benintendi came on and sold out to make a stunning diving catch to end the game.

Benintendi's catch tops the list because of what it meant going forward. Had he missed the ball, Houston would have cleared the bases and won the game to even the series. The Astros also had Game 5 at home, giving them all the momentum.

Of course, the Red Sox wound up winning Game 5 and defeating the Dodgers in the World Series. But do they even get to the Fall Classic if not for Benintendi?

We will never know the answer to that question, but it is hard to overstate just how important that play was for Boston in its championship season.

