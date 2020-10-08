WWE's Ridge Holland Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Gruesome Ankle, Leg Injury

Source: WWE.com

NXT star Ridge Holland underwent surgery Thursday after suffering a gruesome lower leg injury following his victory over Danny Burch.

WWE announced Holland dislocated and broke his ankle as well as dislocated and ruptured his patellar tendon.

TMZ Sports noted Holland had surgery Thursday. No timetable for his return was given.

The injury occurred during a post-match scrum after he defeated Burch. Holland was trying to catch Oney Lorcan, who did a flip dive over the ropes, but his left leg appeared to buckle, and he went down on the mat.

After receiving medical attention in the arena, cameras showed Holland being taken away on a stretcher. He gave a thumbs-up on his way out.

Holland was in the early stages of his NXT career after debuting for the promotion in August. He looked to be in line for a significant push coming out of NXT Takeover 31 on Sunday when he dumped Adam Cole's body in front of Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly after their NXT Championship match.

There was a storyline angle set up on Wednesday's show that someone paid of Holland to attack Cole. It likely would have resulted in a match at some point between Holland and the former NXT champion.