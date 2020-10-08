Titans' MyCole Pruitt, Breon Borders Added to COVID-19 List

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have added tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As of Thursday morning, Schefter reported 23 positive tests within the Titans organization dating back to September 24.

The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the team violated protocol after an initial positive test, while the scope of potential penalties has yet to be defined.

