    Titans' MyCole Pruitt, Breon Borders Added to COVID-19 List

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 8, 2020

    Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans have added tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    As of Thursday morning, Schefter reported 23 positive tests within the Titans organization dating back to September 24. 

    The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the team violated protocol after an initial positive test, while the scope of potential penalties has yet to be defined.  

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

