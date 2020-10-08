Cowboys' Dak Prescott Credits Jason Garrett for Aiding Transition to NFL Offense

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been excellent to start the 2020 season, throwing for 1,690 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 68.2 percent of his passes. Granted, the Cowboys are just 1-3 to start the season, but the team's poor defense is mostly at fault in that regard.

On Thursday, Prescott credited former head coach Jason Garrett will aiding him in his development as a player, per ESPN's Ed Werder:

Garrett, 54, is a former NFL quarterback and got his coaching start as a quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06) before joining the Cowboys as the offensive coordinator (2007-10) and eventually the head coach (2010-19).

It was as a head coach where Garrett struggled, however, going 85-67 overall but leading the Cowboys to just three playoff appearances and a 2-3 postseason record. That resume—and the team's disappointing 8-8 record last season and failure to reach the playoffs—led to Garrett's dismissal.

He is now serving as the New York Giants offensive coordinator, attempting to get the most out of young quarterback Daniel Jones.

As for Prescott, the two-time Pro Bowler has been left to salvage the Cowboys season after a poor start. Dallas remains just a half-game out of first place in the NFC East, however, trailing only the similarly struggling Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1).

The Cowboys will face three NFC East opponents—the Giants, Washington Football Team and the Eagles—in their next four games. It's a stretch that will either save the team's season or sink them further away from a division title.

"We're going to continue to fight," Prescott told reporters on Monday. "No matter what happens in the game, we're never going to give up. This team's going to always be resilient. We're going to stay at it. That's what we know; that's the only thing that we know."