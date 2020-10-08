Giants' Golden Tate Says He Wants to Move Forward After Fight with Jalen Ramsey

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is focused on his team's Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys—not his Week 4 post-game brawl with Jalen Ramsey that forced several teammates to pull them apart.

"It's Dallas week," Tate said Thursday, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "I don't want to back pedal. I just want to keep moving forward."



Tate dismissed a follow-up question about whether or not he regretted the fight.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said fines may be handed down to both players, but "no suspensions are anticipated."

Ramsey has two children with Tate's sister, Breanna, and began dating someone else while she was pregnant last year, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Tate has been vocal about his disdain for the Rams cornerback.

"I'm not happy at all with the disrespect that he's shown towards my sister, and the things he's done in the past, but I don't really want to go too much into it," Tate told Dunleavy in October 2019, a year after he responded to a tweet that suggested Tate should "have words" with Ramsey after his new relationship became public.

In their Week 4 matchup, Ramsey posted five tackles—one of which was a highlight reel-worthy, legal hit on Tate. Tate had just four catches for 20 yards, and the Giants did not score a touchdown as they fell 17-9.