Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate Involved in Postgame Fight After Giants vs. Rams

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Apparently battling on the field during the Los Angeles Rams' 17-9 win over the New York Giants wasn't enough for Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams cornerback and Giants wide receiver had a "big fight" near midfield that required multiple people to pull them away from each other.

Ramsey notably drilled Tate with a massive and legal hit in the fourth quarter of the Rams win:

Greg Beacham of the Associated Press added, "Ramsey is still walking back and forth on the field 25 minutes after the game ended, talking to somebody on his cell."

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post provided context to the bad blood between the two players, noting Ramsey has two children with Tate's sister, Breanna.

According to Dunleavy, the Rams cornerback ended their relationship when she was pregnant last year, and he began to date someone else.

"I'm not happy at all with the disrespect that he's shown towards my sister, and the things he's done in the past, but I don't really want to go too much into it," Tate said.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In October 2019, a Twitter user replied to an article about Ramsey's newer relationship with a suggestion that Tate should "have words" with the cornerback. The wide receiver responded:

On the field, Ramsey's Rams held the Giants without a touchdown in the game.

Tate had four catches for a mere 20 yards, while Ramsey had five tackles, including the head-turning one on Tate in the fourth quarter.