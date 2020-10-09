Ranking the Best CFB Rivalry Games Since 2010

0 of 10

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Every slice of college football history boasts a collection of memorable rivalry games. From 2010-19, several of those matchups shaped how we remember a particular season.

Picking the 10 best of the decade is a highly subjective exercise given the literal thousands of matchups that fit this category. Additionally, "best" can be defined in several ways, and it's vital to note what exactly that means here.

For this ranking, the focus is on games that featured a direct effect on conference races, the BCS National Championship or the College Football Playoff race. Controversial moments, iconic finishes, unique plays and future impact were also considered.

And yes, there's a whole lot of missed Alabama kicks.