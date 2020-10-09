Ranking the Best CFB Rivalry Games Since 2010

Ranking the Best CFB Rivalry Games Since 2010October 9, 2020
Every slice of college football history boasts a collection of memorable rivalry games. From 2010-19, several of those matchups shaped how we remember a particular season.
Picking the 10 best of the decade is a highly subjective exercise given the literal thousands of matchups that fit this category. Additionally, "best" can be defined in several ways, and it's vital to note what exactly that means here.
For this ranking, the focus is on games that featured a direct effect on conference races, the BCS National Championship or the College Football Playoff race. Controversial moments, iconic finishes, unique plays and future impact were also considered.
And yes, there's a whole lot of missed Alabama kicks.
10. Baylor 61, TCU 58 (2014)
I tried to include a video with a reasonable length that featured highlights for both sides. The shortest one is 11 minutes and 33 seconds.
The 2014 clash between Baylor and TCU—a pair of undefeated top-10 teams—was absolutely ridiculous.
After entering halftime with a 31-27 advantage, TCU built a 58-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs had five touchdowns on offense, had run a kickoff back for a score and had recorded a pick-six, along with three field goals. But it wasn't enough.
Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty threw for 510 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Bears recover from that 21-point deficit. During that stretch, the defense forced two punts and a turnover on downs that set up Baylor's game-winning drive.
Chris Callahan buried a 28-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Bears a thrilling 61-58 victory.
Baylor and TCU finished a controversial fifth and sixth, respectively, in the final College Football Playoff poll. Their exclusions led the Big 12 to reinstitute the conference championship game.
9. Alabama 35, Georgia 28 (2018 SEC Championship)
This is otherwise known as the Jalen Hurts Redemption Game.
Benched during the national championship the previous season—more on that later—he played the hero role as a fourth-quarter injury replacement. Hurts stepped in for Tua Tagovailoa, who both supplanted Hurts as the starter in the 2018 campaign and exited this contest with a right ankle issue.
Georgia held a 28-21 lead when Hurts entered, but he engineered a 16-play, seven-minute touchdown drive to even the score.
On the next possession, UGA made it to midfield before stalling and calling a horrible fake punt. Hurts proceeded to lead a go-ahead touchdown drive, capping it with a 15-yard scamper to seal an SEC title and Alabama's spot in the College Football Playoff.
Tagovailoa returned to guide Alabama past Oklahoma in the semifinals, but Trevor Lawrence and Clemson won the national title.
8. LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT) (2011)
Given the minimal scoring—a grand total of five field goals—this 2011 showdown in Tuscaloosa is a pretty polarizing game.
Some fans may label LSU's win as a boring slog riddled with special-teams mistakes, and that's understandable. Alabama missed four field goals of 44 yards or more, and that meltdown allowed LSU to avoid a regulation loss.
But we remember the game as two incredible defenses thriving in what was the precursor to a rematch in the national championship. Alabama mustered just 4.9 yards per snap, LSU averaged 4.1, and both defenses intercepted two passes. LSU pulled out a 9-6 win in overtime, later winning the SEC title.
The impact didn't end there, however.
Alabama played well enough to eventually stay ahead of one-loss Oklahoma State in the BCS rankings and reach the national championship. The Crimson Tide blanked LSU 21-0 in the rematch, which was arguably the final straw for the creation of the CFP.
7. Michigan State 27, Michigan 23 (2015)
Just catch the snap and punt it forward. That's all Michigan needed to burn the final 10 seconds and upend Michigan State, which entered this rivalry game 6-0 and ranked No. 7 nationally.
Instead, a massive victory for then-new head coach Jim Harbaugh flipped to one of the most improbable losses ever. Michigan punter Blake O'Neill dropped the ball, leading to the infamous "trouble with the snap" call from ESPN's Sean McDonough.
Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson sprinted 38 yards for a touchdown as time expired to hand the Spartans a 27-23 victory.
This stunning win propelled MSU to a Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff, which ended with a loss to Alabama.
6. Alabama 32, Georgia 28 (2012 SEC Championship)
Since the 2012 SEC Championship Game included No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, the stakes were clear: The winner would take on Notre Dame for the BCS national title.
Alabama held a 10-7 halftime lead, but Georgia jumped ahead 21-10 thanks to Alec Ogletree's 55-yard return of a blocked field goal. Alabama scored a touchdown later in the third quarter and on the opening play of the fourth quarter for a 25-21 edge.
Georgia, however, immediately responded to the go-ahead score with a 10-play touchdown drive. The teams traded punts before Amari Cooper hauled in a 45-yard touchdown with 3:15 remaining in regulation, pushing the Tide in front 32-28.
One sack and two incompletions resulted in a Georgia punt, but the defense responded with a three-and-out. The Dawgs started the final possession at their own 15-yard line with 1:08 left.
Seven plays later, 10 seconds showed on the clock when Aaron Murray took a snap inside the Alabama 10. He snapped a pass toward the right sideline, but Alabama's C.J. Mosley deflected the ball. Chris Conley instinctively caught the deflected pass, falling to the ground. The clock continued to run, and Georgia had no timeouts.
Alabama celebrated a 32-28 win before smashing Notre Dame 42-14 to bring home a second straight national championship.
5. Auburn 28, Alabama 27 (2010)
Entering the Iron Bowl ranked No. 2 in the country and 11-0, Auburn had a national title in view. But when Alabama jumped out to a 24-0 lead, those dreams were vanishing.
Cam Newton saved the season.
The eventual Heisman Trophy winner connected with Emory Blake for a touchdown before halftime. On the second play of the third quarter, he found Terrell Zachery for a 70-yard score. Later in the frame, he powered in a one-yard rushing score.
After a field goal pushed Alabama's lead to six, Newton answered with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Philip Lutzenkirchen early in the fourth quarter. Gene Chizik's decision to attempt a 4th-and-inches from inside Auburn's 40-yard line helped seal the win. Newton leaped over a mass of blockers and defenders for a first down.
Auburn trounced South Carolina in the SEC Championship Game and then clipped Oregon to claim the national title.
4. Auburn 43, Georgia 38 (2013)
Championship teams are not built on luck, but Auburn enjoyed an oversized share of fortunate plays in late 2013. The first moment happened in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry when Auburn turned an epic collapse into an outrageous win.
After building a 27-7 first-half lead, Auburn sustained the advantage and owned a 37-17 edge early in the fourth quarter.
However, the Tigers started to fall apart. Aaron Murray led three straight touchdown drives as the defense forced a pair of three-and-outs. The crowd quieted to a rumble as Auburn trailed 38-37 with 36 seconds left, facing a 4th-and-18 at its own 27-yard line.
Nick Marshall dropped back and heaved the Prayer at Jordan-Hare. Georgia had two defenders in the area, but safety Josh Harvey-Clemons deflected the pass directly into Ricardo Louis' path. He brought in the ball for a 73-yard touchdown and 43-38 Auburn win.
"I couldn't believe it," Louis told reporters. "It just landed right into my hands. I saw it once it got over my shoulder. It got tipped, I lost track of it … but when I looked over my shoulders, it was right there."
The next portion of Auburn's outsized luck arrived two weeks later—and three rivalry games from here.
3. Ohio State 30, Michigan 27 (2OT) (2016)
One season after the collapse against Michigan State, Michigan endured another awful loss to a rival. Considering what was at stake, this letdown undoubtedly hurt even more.
Both the No. 3 Wolverines and No. 2 Buckeyes entered at 10-1. And if Michigan won, it would clinch the Big Ten's East division and head to the conference championship. Win there and the Wolverines would head to the College Football Playoff.
They had to navigate Ohio State first, however. Because of three turnovers and a controversial spot, that didn't happen.
In the first overtime, both offenses scored a touchdown. Michigan kicked a field goal for a 27-24 edge and forced a 3rd-and-9, which initially seemed like a mess. Curtis Samuel caught a swing pass that seemed destined for a loss. But he reversed fields and managed to gain eight yards, setting up a 4th-and-1.
Rather than kick a field goal, Urban Meyer trusted J.T. Barrett to pick up a yard. Ohio State fans say he did; Michigan fans say he didn't. History says he did, and Samuel scampered 15 yards for a game-winning touchdown on the next play.
Ohio State's victory pushed two-loss Penn State into the conference title game, and the Buckeyes' season ended with a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.
2. Alabama 29, Georgia 23 (2017 National Championship)
For 30 minutes, Alabama looked overwhelmed. Jalen Hurts ended the opening half with 21 passing yards on eight attempts, and the only possession that lasted more than four plays finished with a missed field goal. Georgia took a 13-0 lead into halftime.
Nick Saban pulled Hurts—a two-year starter—in favor of Tua Tagovailoa, a true freshman with only garbage-time experience.
The third quarter was quite the roller coaster. Alabama went three-and-out, but so did Georgia. Alabama scored a touchdown, but so did Georgia. Tagovailoa threw an interception, but so did Jake Fromm. Though the Tide turned that takeaway into a field goal, they still trailed 20-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Tagovailoa made up the difference, capped by Calvin Ridley's game-tying touchdown on 4th-and-goal with 3:49 left. Alabama forced a three-and-out and had a chance to win in regulation, but Andy Pappanastos missed a 36-yard field goal as time expired.
Alabama still found a way.
In overtime, Georgia took a lead on Rodrigo Blankenship's 51-yard field goal. Tagovailoa took a dreadful 16-yard sack on first down but responded with a perfectly thrown 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith for the 29-26 triumph.
"I just thought we had to throw the ball, and I felt he could do it better, and he did," Saban told reporters. "He did a good job, made some plays in the passing game. Just a great win. I'm so happy for Alabama fans. Great for our players. Unbelievable."
1. Auburn 34, Alabama 28 (2013)
Two weeks after the incredible win over Georgia, fourth-ranked Auburn threw Jordan-Hare Stadium into another frenzy. This time around, the Tigers stunned No. 1 Alabama.
Leading 28-21, Alabama had an opportunity to seal the victory late in the fourth quarter. However, Auburn blocked a 44-yard field goal with 2:32 left in regulation. On the ensuing drive, Marshall found Sammie Coates for the game-tying score.
Alabama seemed content to play for overtime, but T.J. Yeldon ripped off 33 yards on two runs. Saban sent out Adam Griffith for a 57-yard attempt, which fell short—and into the waiting arms of Chris Davis.
Davis followed his blockers up the left sideline, tight-roped for a few yards and outraced Alabama to the end zone. Jordan-Hare Stadium erupted as Auburn upset the previously undefeated Tide 34-28.
Auburn toppled Missouri in the SEC Championship Game before losing to Florida State for the national title.
Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR