MLB Playoffs 2020: Live-Stream Schedule, Bracket Predictions for Thursday

The League Division Series action on Wednesday offered baseball fans some of the best drama of the season.

Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander Ian Anderson got the day started by making history as the first rookie in franchise history to make more than one postseason start, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. Anderson threw 5.2 scoreless innings and was backed by a pair of solo homers as the Braves took a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Marlins.

But the best was yet to come. The second game of the day featured the Oakland Athletics staving off elimination against the Houston Astros by scoring three runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth. The 9-7 slugfest featured seven homers, with the Athletics' infield becoming the first to all homer in the same postseason game, per Ryan M. Spaeder.

The Tampa Bay Rays got to New York Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka thanks to a pair of homers from Kevin Kiermaier and youngster Randy Arozarena, who is hitting .667 and has three homers in the series. Tampa Bay finds itself on the brink of an ALCS berth after taking a 2-1 series lead.

Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres gave fans the perfect conclusion to an epic day of baseball.

The Friars once again scored first after a Wil Myers double off Clayton Kershaw in the second inning. But the Dodgers scored three runs in the third and one more in the fourth when Cody Bellinger homered off Zach Davies. Meanwhile, Kershaw had settled in, at least until the sixth inning. The veteran left-hander gave up back-to-back home runs to Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer, and the Padres pulled within one.

There was still plenty of drama in store. Dodgers rookie reliever Brusdar Graterol came in to face star Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the top of the seventh with a runner on base and the Friars still trailing by a run. Tatis clubbed one to the wall in center field, but Bellinger made a sensational leaping grab over the wall to rob Tatis of a homer and preserve L.A.'s lead.

The play electrified the Dodgers clubhouse, and Graterol found himself exchanging words with Machado, with both sides yapping back and forth.

Los Angeles immediately scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the seventh to take a 6-3 lead, but the Padres scored a pair in the ninth and loaded the bases before Joe Kelly got Hosmer to ground out to end the game and give the Dodgers a 2-0 advantage.

Wednesday was one of the most thrilling days of playoff baseball. But there is that much more to play for Thursday, as four teams will be facing elimination.

Thursday Schedule and Live Stream Information

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins, Game 3: 2:08 p.m. ET, FS1

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros, Game 4: 3:35 p.m. ET, TBS

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, Game 4: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, Game 3: 9:08 p.m. ET, FS1

(All games can be streamed live on fuboTV or YouTube TV)

Bracket Predictions

Braves vs. Marlins

The Braves will look for Kyle Wright to help send them to the NLCS for the first time since 2001, while the Marlins will entrust 21-year-old Sixto Sanchez with starting duties as they hope to save their season.

Wright had a 2.37 ERA in his last three starts of the regular season and seems to have gotten a better feel for his command in the zone. However, the Marlins handed Wright the loss in both of his regular-season starts against them, and Miami will be looking to do so again on Thursday.

Sanchez, meanwhile, battled through five scoreless innings in Game 2 of the wild-card round against the Chicago Cubs. He showed more of a determination to attack early with the fastball, and it will be interesting whether he employs a similar strategy against a more dangerous Braves lineup.

It is also worth noting Atlanta has had success against Miami's bullpen in this series. If the Braves can run Sanchez's pitch count up, they could find themselves with late scoring opportunities even if trailing.

The Braves are determined to power their way to the NLCS, and Wright is in a groove. This could be a hotly contested game, but Atlanta will complete its sweep.

Prediction: Braves 5, Marlins 2

Athletics vs. Astros

Oakland's bats came alive at the perfect time Wednesday, and it is especially imperative for the A's to get Matt Olson going.

But the Astros' lineup also seems to have been awakened, and Houston would seem to have an advantage from a pitching standpoint.

Only, Astros manager Dusty Baker had yet to decide his Game 4 starter as of Wednesday evening. Zack Grienke is dealing with arm soreness, which could mean either Cristian Javier or Luis Garcia takes the bump.

Meanwhile, Bob Melvin will turn to Frankie Montas as his starter. Montas had a 5.60 ERA in the regular season but displayed strong stuff during a relief appearance against the Chicago White Sox in the wild-card round. Still, the A's need Montas to throw innings given the depleted nature of their bullpen.

That latter point figures to bode well for the Astros, even given their own uncertainties on the bump. Montas gave up 10 homers in 53.0 innings during the regular season, and the ball has been flying out of Dodger Stadium all series long. Not to mention, the likes of George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa have all hit their stride at the right time.

Houston can deploy multiple arms and even multiple starters in something of a committee approach, while some of Oakland's arms—notably Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks—might be running on empty.

Prediction: Astros 7, Athletics 3

Rays vs. Yankees

This will be the first "bullpen" game for the Rays and manager Kevin Cash, with Ryan Thompson leading things off as the opener.

The Yankees might have chosen to go with Gerrit Cole on short rest in an effort to save their season, but Aaron Boone instead opted for left-hander Jordan Montgomery to try to counteract the number of left-handed bats in the Rays lineup.

Montgomery was indeed tremendous against lefties (.614 OPS against) during the regular season, but this red-hot Rays lineup presents a different challenge. Additionally, Tampa Bay tagged Montgomery for five hits and four runs in just 0.2 innings on Sept. 2 and have every reason to feel confident after slugging its way to wins in each of the last two games.

A strong start from Montgomery could galvanize the Bronx Bombers, especially with Cash needing to strategically deploy bullpen options and navigate usage in case there is a Game 5. But the Rays are getting contributions from just about everyone in the lineup, and they will be pushing hard to finish the series Thursday.

Prediction: Rays 6, Yankees 4

Dodgers vs. Padres

San Diego missed two vital opportunities to try to steal a game from the Dodgers and now face an enormous uphill climb back.

Dinelson Lamet was left off the NLDS roster, and the Padres will go with Adrian Morejon to start. Morejon struck out 25 in 19.1 innings of work during the regular season, but he also gave up seven homers. Moreover, left-handed hitters had a .912 OPS against Morejon this season.

That does not bode well against a deep and resilient Dodgers lineup, especially with lefties like Corey Seager and Max Muncy (who combined for five hits on Wednesday) stringing things together.

Of course, the Padres also have an explosive scoring offense, and their young lineup fought back hard on Wednesday. But it is hard to overstate the discrepancy in terms of quality depth between the pitching staffs, which should make the difference again for the Dodgers on Thursday.

Dave Roberts can go with any number of options in Game 4. Dustin May will start after throwing a pair of scoreless innings in Game 1, but Julio Urias should also be available.

Meanwhile, the Padres are running out of both long relief and late-game options, particularly considering Jayce Tingler had to turn to the bullpen after Mike Clevinger's injury in Game 1.

San Diego will battle, but the Dodgers are ultimately too deep and motivated to let this series even get to Friday.

Prediction: Dodgers 8, Padres 3

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.