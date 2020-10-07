Dana White Sex Tape Lawsuit Dismissed by Nevada Judge

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Clark County District Judge David Jones dismissed Ernesto Joshua Ramos' civil lawsuit against UFC President Dana White on Wednesday, per Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The history behind the lawsuit dates back to 2015, when Ramos served a 366-day prison sentence for one felony count of use of a facility of interstate communication to promote extortion, per German.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi explained more details regarding the lawsuit in April: "Ramos pleaded guilty in the 2015 federal criminal case after he was accused of attempting to get White to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a sex tape White allegedly appeared in. According to the suit, White appeared in the video having sex with Ramos' live-in girlfriend, a dancer at a Las Vegas strip club."

German provided more background as well: "The scheme is alleged to have been hatched in November after the stripper, Ramos' live-in girlfriend, taped herself having sex with the wealthy businessman—without his knowledge—during a rendezvous outside the country."

White's name was not revealed then. Per German, Ramos said that White reneged on a $450,000 deal to keep his name quiet after the criminal case, which initially kept the UFC president's name private, out of the public eye.

That claim was the genesis for the civil lawsuit, which was dismissed after an hourlong hearing Wednesday.

According to German, the judge ruled that "Ramos did not have a legal post-conviction contract with White to receive the $450,000 and tossed out the suit against both White and co-defendant UFC."

The 51-year-old White has been UFC's president since 2001. He signed a seven-year contract extension in 2019 to remain in that position.