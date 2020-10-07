Rams' Sean McVay Supports Harsh Penalties for Teams That Break COVID Protocols

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As the NFL grapples with growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he agrees that teams should be penalized for violating safety protocols.

"Oh, yeah," McVay said Wednesday, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "There's some very strict policies that the league is serious about implementing, and I think we all realize, you know, how volatile this thing is. And so to answer your question, yes."

His comments came as two more Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total within the team to 22. It was revealed Wednesday that players held a workout at an area school when team facilities closed due to the outbreak, one day before the league banned them from gathering beyond team facilities.

The New England Patriots are also dealing with the coronavirus after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last week. Since then, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray have also tested positive.

A memo sent Monday announced teams that force a schedule change due to an outbreak that comes from ignoring protocols can be penalized by the loss of draft picks and forfeit of games, per Thiry.

While the Rams have not openly violated any protocols as of Week 5 and have no players on the COVID list, McVay said he thought a memo reinforcing mask mandates on the sidelines was written about him after he wore his mask under his chin during the season opener.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I figure that memo was directed at me," McVay said Wednesday. "I was definitely one of the main culprits of not following what the league wants."

Apparently, he learned his lesson as he was not one of the five coaches fined $100,000 for failing to wear their masks properly. Those coaches—Vic Fangio, Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll—appealed the ruling, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com).