Lakers to Wear Black Mamba Jerseys Honoring Kobe Bryant for Game 5 vs. Heat

    The Los Angeles Lakers will wear their Black Mamba jerseys honoring Kobe Bryant during a potential series-clinching Game 5 on Friday, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

    When wearing the jerseys in the postseason, the Lakers are undefeated.

    The late Bryant designed the black and gold snakeskin threads in 2017 as the first addition to the City Edition collection. 

    The Lakers wore the jerseys during Game 2's 124-114 victory and were scheduled to don them again in a potential Game 7. Reynolds said they will still wear them if the series goes all the way, but cannot wear them in Game 6, because the Heat will be wearing black.

    "It's always special to be able to represent someone who meant so much, not only to the game, but obviously to the Lakers organization for 20-plus years," James said after Game 2. "For us to honor him being on the floor, this is what it's all about." 

    Anthony Davis also spoke about the impact of the uniform during the Western Conference Finals. 

    With the track record these jerseys have during the postseason—and the meaning that's behind them—there's no time like a championship clincher to bring them out again. 

