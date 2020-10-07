Eagles' Darius Slay Says NFL Shouldn't Have Played 2020 Season Amid COVID-19

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Darius Slay does not believe there should have been a 2020 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback told reporters on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic should have canceled the campaign:

Slay noted that he isn't fearful and will continue doing his job, later clarifying that he feels comfortable with the NFL's safety protocols and feels safe at the team's facilities.

His remarks come in the wake of two NFL games being rescheduled in the past week because of players testing positive for the coronavirus, including star players like Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore in New England.

The Tennessee Titans had recorded 10 positive tests among players and 10 among staff members as of Sunday, according to Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. Another two Tennessee players and staff tested positive on Tuesday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano, putting this week's matchup with the Buffalo Bills in doubt.



Across the United States, there have been 7.5 million recorded cases of COVID-19 and 211,492 deaths, per CNN.