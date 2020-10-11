    Julio Jones out for Falcons vs. Panthers with Injury After Playing vs. Packers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs a route during an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct 5. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after reaggravating his hamstring injury.  

    Jones went down in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

    This has been an injury-riddled season for the seven-time Pro Bowler, as he missed one game already with the hamstring issue. Jones has also not been nearly as effective this season, compiling 15 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns through the first four weeks. 

    "When you have soft-tissue, it's like a day-to-day thing," Jones told reporters in Week 4. "You just really gotta feel it out. So you don't know. You're really uncertain with it."

    The Falcons are one of the NFL's most disappointing teams for the second straight season, and any absence from Jones makes turning things around an even unlikelier scenario.

    Calvin Ridley will bump up to the WR1 spot on the depth chart, and Russell Gage will slot in as the second wideout. Olamide Zaccheaus could also see a role increase.

