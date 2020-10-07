LeBron James, I Promise School Students to Appear on Wheaties Box

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Wheaties unveiled a box that will honor Los Angeles star LeBron James and his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

James officially opened the I Promise School to 240 students in the third and fourth grades in August 2018. Along with free tuition and meals at the school, students will receive full tuition at the University of Akron upon their graduation from high school.

James is hopeful the school's capacity can grow to cover students between first and eighth grades by 2022.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols in July 2018, the 16-time All-Star explained how he missed 80 days of his fourth grade school year before finding the support system he needed to succeed. That's what he hopes the I Promise School can create for others.

"So I feel like this is the point where we can kind of get into the minds of the kids and let them know that we're here for them," James said. "And I think that's what kids ultimately want, they just want someone to feel like someone cares about them. And that's what we're trying to do here."