MLB Playoffs 2020: Live Stream Schedule, Bracket Predictions for Wednesday

The Houston Astros can become the first team to advance out of the division series Wednesday, but that will not be an easy task against Oakland's Jesus Luzardo.

The left-handed hurler pitched well in his two starts against the reigning American League champion and could swing the momentum back in the Athletics' favor in Game 3.

Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers could take commanding 2-0 leads in their respective NLDS matchups Wednesday.

Los Angeles may be in the better position to do so since it sends Clayton Kershaw to the hill after he turned in one of his best-ever playoff starts.

Wednesday MLB Playoffs Schedule

Game 2: Miami vs. Atlanta (2:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network)

Game 3: Oakland vs. Houston (3:35 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 2: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Games can be live-streamed on TBS.com, TBS app, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app and MLB app.

Predictions

Jesus Luzardo Keeps Oakland Alive

Luzardo seems like the perfect option to help Oakland keep its season alive.

The southpaw contained Houston in his last start against it September 9, as he fanned seven batters and conceded two earned runs over seven innings.

Luzardo last pitched in Game 1 of the wild-card round, when he lasted 3.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox. While the short length of that outing could be concerning to some, it is worth noting he faced a White Sox lineup that was 14-0 against left-handed starters.

His experience against the Houston lineup and on the Dodger Stadium mound from a September 24 appearance should help Luzardo work into a rhythm early on.

Luzardo's biggest challenge will be the first one he faces, as he needs to get George Springer out from Houston's leadoff position.

Springer leads the series with six hits and a 2.111 OPS and is tied with two players for the home run lead with two long balls.

On September 9, Houston's second through fifth hitters had a single hit against Luzardo, while Springer earned two. If the lefty gets Springer out in any capacity, he could be set to retire Michael Brantley, Jose Altuve and others in the opening frames.

Oakland's offensive success could start with its leadoff man, as Marcus Semien had two hits out of that role in Game 2.

If Luzardo limits the Astros at the plate and Semien reaches base to set up run-scoring opportunities against Jose Urquidy, Oakland could force Game 4 Thursday.

Clayton Kershaw Extends Dominance Into NLDS Game 2

Kershaw produced the highest single-game playoff strikeout total of his career in Game 2 of the wild-card round against Milwaukee, as he fanned 13 batters over eight innings.

The 32-year-old could come close to reaching double digits in the strikeout column in Game 2 against San Diego since he struck out nine Padres in 6.1 innings September 14.

In Tuesday's Game 1, the Padres struck out on 14 occasions and managed just three hits against Walker Buehler and four relievers.

San Diego also struck out at a high rate in its three wild-card series games against St. Louis. The Cardinals earned 26 punchouts versus the Padres lineup.

All of those numbers suggest Kershaw could produce a high number of strikeouts in a quality start at Globe Life Field.

If that is the case, San Diego's chances to put crooked numbers on the board could be scant. That could be beneficial to the Dodgers lineup in case it fails to record an abundance of runs in the first few frames, as was the case in Game 1. The Dodgers only scored in the fifth and sixth innings Tuesday.

