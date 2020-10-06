Goran Dragic Reportedly Won't Play in Heat vs. Lakers Game 4 with Foot Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat will be without guard Goran Dragic for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Dragic, who was diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia after Game 1, attempted to warm up on Tuesday before the team made its determination.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the series 2-1.

Dragic has been playing some of his best basketball in his fourth postseason appearance. In 16 games leading up to the Finals, the 34-year-old is averaging 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field with 2.3 three-pointers a night.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols tweeted video of Dragic pregame attempting agility drills before heading back to the bench to rest.

The Heat shocked the Lakers in Game 3 with a 115-104 victory to cut the series deficit in half. Jimmy Butler led the way with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in 45 minutes as Miami found a way to fight through injuries to Dragic and star forward Bam Adebayo (neck).

Adebayo will return for Game 4. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ABC.