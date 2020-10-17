Noah Fant Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Patriots with Ankle Injury

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Fant suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter of Denver's 37-28 win over the New York Jets in Week 4. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Oct. 3 he was "considered week-to-week."

Injuries have decimated the Broncos offense. Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the year after he tore his ACL in Week 2, and quarterback Drew Lock missed parts of three games with a shoulder injury suffered in that same contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Running back Melvin Gordon III (illness) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game, per Yates.

Fant is one of the NFL's most promising young tight ends. He had 40 receptions for 562 yards as a rookie in 2019. The Iowa alum was leading the Broncos with 19 receptions and ranked second on the team with 219 yards through four games when he sprained his ankle.

Until Fant comes back, the Broncos will likely turn to Nick Vannett as their primary tight end.

