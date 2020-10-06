49ers Rumors: Mohamed Sanu Released After Signing 1-Year Contract in September

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have released receiver Mohamed Sanu after just three games with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old had just one catch for nine yards after joining the team in mid-September. He was limited to seven snaps in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel now healthy after dealing with injuries earlier in the year.

Tight end George Kittle also played in Week 4, giving the 49ers several quality pass-catchers after being extremely thin in this area when they signed Sanu.

As Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported, Dante Pettis and Richie James also provided help on special teams to beat out Sanu for a roster spot.

The veteran began the year with the New England Patriots but was released before the start of the season.

Sanu is only two years removed from setting a career high with 838 receiving yards in 2018 with the Atlanta Falcons. He remained a reliable contributor early in 2019 with 33 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown in six games with Atlanta before being traded to New England in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

He struggled in the new location, averaging just 25.9 yards per game after averaging 44.7 in his first stop.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After failing to make an impact in San Francisco, Sanu will once again be on the lookout for a new home.