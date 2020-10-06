Deputy Alan Strickland Files Motion to Dismiss Masai Ujiri's Countersuit

Arthur Mola/Associated Press

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland filed a court motion Tuesday in an effort to get a counter lawsuit filed by Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri dismissed.

Daniel Wallach of The Athletic provided details from the filing, which relates to an altercation between Strickland and Ujiri following Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals:

Strickland filed a lawsuit in February that accused Ujiri, 50, of hitting him in the face and chest during the confrontation in June 2019. In the lawsuit, Strickland claims his injuries are so severe he is no longer able to work.

In August, Ujiri filed the countersuit, which included video from the incident that showed Ujiri attempting to show Strickland his credential before the deputy pushes Ujiri multiple times:

The Raptors executive told reporters Strickland's lawsuit was "malicious in a way":

"To me, it's incredible that things play out like that. I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it. It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way. This thing will be settled. The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this.

"It's incredible that this malicious kind of claim, if I've been dismissed with the criminal case, then I really don't know what this means for me. There is no case there and I look forward to whatever is coming."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Raptors clinched the 2018-19 NBA championship in Game 6 on the road at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. It was the franchise's first title.

Ujiri joined Toronto's front office in 2013 as general manager and was promoted to president in 2016. He was previously named NBA Executive of the Year in 2013 while serving as general manager with the Denver Nuggets.