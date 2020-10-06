Colts' Justin Houston: 'We Really Believe We're the Best Defense' in the NFL

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Sometimes belief can go a long way.

Through four games, the Indianapolis Colts are allowing the fewest yards (236.3) and points (14.0) in the NFL. Their defense is a big reason behind their 3-1 start.

"We really believe we're the best defense playing this game right now," defensive end Justin Houston said, per ESPN's Mike Wells.

The offense isn't pulling its weight just yet. Indianapolis ranked first in defensive efficiency but 24th in offensive efficiency entering Week 5, per Football Outsiders.

Marlon Mack is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Philip Rivers probably isn't delivering quite what the Colts expected when they signed him to a one-year, $25 million contract. He has thrown for 984 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

With as well as the defense is playing, though, the offense doesn't need to be an elite unit. It wasn't that long ago the Denver Broncos were Super Bowl champions despite Peyton Manning enduring the worst year of his legendary career.

Some improvement from Rivers and second-round draft pick Jonathan Taylor would help, and steps forward are reasonable to expect given they didn't have a full offseason to adjust to their new team. Assuming the defense can remain at this level, the Colts are firmly a title contender.