    Ryan Fitzpatrick to Remain Dolphins' Starting QB over Tua Tagovailoa vs. 49ers

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Despite a 1-3 start and a rough outing in Week 4, Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be replaced by Tua Tagovailoa this week as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback.

    Head coach Brian Flores announced Tuesday that Fitzpatrick will start Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Fitzpatrick has been inconsistent through four starts this season. He opened the year with three interceptions in a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots before going 49-of-67 for 488 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers the next two games.

    In Miami's 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Fitzpatrick threw for 315 yards and two interceptions.

    Flores told reporters Monday that Tagovailoa has "checked all the boxes from a medical standpoint," but he wasn't going to let anyone "pressure me into doing anything" because he wants to be absolutely sure the rookie quarterback is ready to go full bore.

    Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft. The 22-year-old had surgery last November after suffering a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture during Alabama's game against Mississippi State.

    The Dolphins rank 23rd in yards per game (347) and 24th in scoring offense (23.3 points per game) through four weeks.

