NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs. Heat Game 4 TV Schedule, Odds Predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers have not lost back-to-back games in the 2020 NBA postseason.

LeBron James and Co. also have not dropped more than one contest in each of their playoff series inside the Orlando bubble.

The Lakers are projected to avoid a second straight loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals Tuesday, as they are a 7.5-point favorite.

That number is lower than it was for Games 2 and 3, when the Lakers were close to a 10-point favorite. It was likely dropped because of the Miami win engineered by Jimmy Butler Sunday.

Miami is still at a disadvantage with Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic injured, but it proved in Game 3 that it could give the Lakers more of a fight than expected without the two starters on the court.

NBA Finals Game 4 Information

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Game 4 Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (-7.5)

Over/Under: 218.5

Money Line: Los Angeles Lakers (-300; bet $300 to win $100); Miami (+245; bet $100 to win $245)

Predictions

Lakers (-7.5) and Over 218.5

Most of the Lakers' margins of victory in the postseason have been above the projected spread set for Tuesday night.

Los Angeles won Games 1 and 2 by a combined 28 points and each of its last three postseason wins have been by double digits.

The plan for the Lakers to avoid a series tie is something as simple as getting Anthony Davis more involved on the offensive end.

In Game 3, Davis was limited to 15 points on nine field-goal attempts, and he produced the fourth-best scoring total on the Lakers roster. James had 25 and Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma each totaled 19 off the bench.

If Adebayo is active, Davis would be smart to attack that matchup in the paint on both sides of the ball. Adebayo was upgraded to questionable from doubtful for Game 4, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Dragic is still listed as doubtful.

Miami's big man has not played since Game 1 and it may be wise of the Lakers to test him defensively, whether it be through Davis, James or Dwight Howard in post-up play early on.

Davis is likely to bounce back in the scoring column regardless of who is guarding him. After his first two performances under 20 points this postseason, Davis put up 43 in Game 5 versus Portland and 37 in Game 1 against Denver.

As a team, the Lakers have displayed the same bounce-back ability, as they put up at least 110 points in every playoff game following a loss inside the bubble. In two of those three wins, the Lakers won by more than the Game 4 spread.

If Frank Vogel's team responds in a similar manner, it could cover and play a major role in the over hitting.

The winner of each NBA Finals game produced at least 115 points and the previous two contests went over the total set for Game 4.

Miami could help with the total amount of points going over since it has received some solid contributions behind Jimmy Butler.

In Game 3, Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk each produced 17 points, while Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder both reached double digits.

Four of those players knocked down multiple three-point shots, and if the Heat shoot well from beyond the arc, they could still have a high point total, even in a loss.

