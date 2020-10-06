Lakers News: Latest from LeBron James on Jimmy Butler Trash Talk, Game 3 Loss

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers missed a crucial opportunity to put a stranglehold on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, and Jimmy Butler let them know all about it.

Butler had a performance for the ages. He joined LeBron James and Jerry West as the only other players in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double in the Finals while helping Miami earn a massive win to get back in the series.

The five-time All-Star played close to 45 minutes, scoring 40 points to go along with 13 assists, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He also had some words for the Lakers near the end of the contest, yelling "They're in trouble!" after a big bucket late in the fourth quarter.

Butler clarified after the game he used the phrase because James had said the same thing to him at the end of the first quarter, per Brendan Tobin of WAXY 790 AM Miami. LeBron, meanwhile, did not see the exchange as "trash talking," per se.

"For me personally, as long as it doesn't get disrespectful, I'm fine with it," he said, per Silver Screen & Roll's Harrison Faigen. "But I've never really started up a trash-talking dialogue. That's just not me. I believe the way I play the game is enough trash talking in itself."

In fact, James was highly complimentary of Butler's energy after the game, calling him "One of the best competitors we have in our game," per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For his part, Butler never wavered in his belief the Heat could make this a series, even when they trailed two games to none. He previously declared the Heat would win Game 2. While that promise might not have come to fruition, Butler helped the Heat get a vital win without both Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.

But while there might be a sense the momentum has shifted, the Lakers are remaining calm.

James said Monday the loss in Game 3 has not given L.A. any pause and indicated the Lakers are still in the driver's seat heading into Game 4.

"I don't feel like we're concerned," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "We're not concerned. We know we can play a lot better. We have another opportunity to take a commanding lead on Tuesday. You relish that opportunity."

Of course, as the leader of the team, LeBron would never be one to show concern. James has been extremely motivated since the start of the series, even chastising the team's effort during a blowout victory in Game 1, per the Lakers. The 35-year-old also said he was watching tape until 4:30 a.m. after that win, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

James elaborated on his focused mindset again on Monday, per McMenamin:

"Until the series is completed, I kind of stay on edge, stay locked in on the job at hand. Obviously, no one wants to ever lose. You hate that feeling, especially when you know you didn't play your best, and I definitely wasn't at my best (Sunday) night from an individual standpoint. So I take that responsibility and I take that with a lot of passion and understanding of how I can be much better in the following game."

James and the Lakers will certainly have to be more locked in heading into Game 4 on Tuesday. LeBron committed eight of L.A.'s 19 turnovers, and Anthony Davis picked up a pair of early fouls, essentially rendering him a non-factor for the remainder of the contest.

However, the Lakers have had no problem bouncing back from losses this postseason. Los Angeles knows how to respond, and it is likely James and Co. are already salivating thinking about the chance to go up 3-1 on Tuesday night.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.