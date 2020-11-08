    Report: Browns 'Hopeful' Nick Chubb Will Return from Injury vs. Texans Week 10

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020
    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is reportedly expected to return to practice next week, with the hope he'll be in the lineup for Week 10's matchup with the Houston Texans.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the update.

    The 24-year-old was placed on injured reserve earlier this season because of an MCL sprain after not missing a game in his first two years in the league.

    The University of Georgia product broke through as a Pro Bowler in 2019 with 1,494 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He appeared well on his way to another dominant season before getting injured in the Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

    Fortunately, the Browns are better suited than most teams to survive his absence.

    Kareem Hunt was a Pro Bowler during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and offers similar versatility. This season, he has 529 rushing yards and 113 receiving yards, totaling seven touchdowns.

    The Browns are on bye in Week 9.

