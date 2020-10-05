    Video: Chris Bosh Says 'It Won't Be the Last' Time LeBron James Walks off Court

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) reacts after he shoots against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James left the court with about 10 seconds left in Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat, but former teammate Chris Bosh didn't seem to have a problem with it, as he explained Monday on ESPN's First Take:

    "It's not the first time he's done it. It won't be the last. I've done it before," Bosh said. "It's emotion."

    The situation came with time running out in Game 3 and the Heat holding a 115-104 lead. Miami held the ball as time ran out while James and several other Lakers began walking to the locker room.

    The problem stemmed from the fact there was a 0.7-second difference between the shot clock and game clock, leading to a 24-second violation against the Heat. The Lakers needed to inbound the ball one more time before the game could end but over half the lineup was already off the floor.

    After the game, LeBron said he left because he was frustrated and thought the game was over:

    While the actions could be seen as unsportsmanlike, it didn't affect the outcome as the Lakers suffered the 11-point loss.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Los Angeles still leads the NBA finals 2-1, but there is suddenly more pressure heading into Game 4 Tuesday. Still, Bosh believes James will respond well after the latest disappointment.

    "Please believe you're going to get his best coming up next game," Bosh said.

    Related

      LeBron Remains Finals MVP Favorite After Loss

      Tap to see the full odds for Finals MVP

      LeBron Remains Finals MVP Favorite After Loss
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Remains Finals MVP Favorite After Loss

      DraftKings Nation
      via DraftKings Nation

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Heat big man says he's day-to-day with neck injury, and hasn't been told if he can play in Game 4

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Bam: It's Up to Medical Staff

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery

      Free-agent guard will be ready for 2020-21 season

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Isaiah Thomas Had Hip Surgery

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rivers' 76ers Presser Notes 📝

      ■ Not concerned with Simmons' shooting ■ Embiid and Simmons 'clearly work together 📲 Top quotes from Doc's intro presser

      Rivers' 76ers Presser Notes 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rivers' 76ers Presser Notes 📝

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report