Video: Chris Bosh Says 'It Won't Be the Last' Time LeBron James Walks off Court

LeBron James left the court with about 10 seconds left in Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat, but former teammate Chris Bosh didn't seem to have a problem with it, as he explained Monday on ESPN's First Take:

"It's not the first time he's done it. It won't be the last. I've done it before," Bosh said. "It's emotion."

The situation came with time running out in Game 3 and the Heat holding a 115-104 lead. Miami held the ball as time ran out while James and several other Lakers began walking to the locker room.

The problem stemmed from the fact there was a 0.7-second difference between the shot clock and game clock, leading to a 24-second violation against the Heat. The Lakers needed to inbound the ball one more time before the game could end but over half the lineup was already off the floor.

After the game, LeBron said he left because he was frustrated and thought the game was over:

While the actions could be seen as unsportsmanlike, it didn't affect the outcome as the Lakers suffered the 11-point loss.

Los Angeles still leads the NBA finals 2-1, but there is suddenly more pressure heading into Game 4 Tuesday. Still, Bosh believes James will respond well after the latest disappointment.

"Please believe you're going to get his best coming up next game," Bosh said.