Cowboys' Stephen Jones Downplays Idea of Drastic Changes After 1-3 Start

Dallas Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones says the team is staying the course despite a 1-3 start.

"We just have to be better. We've got to go to work. Now's not the time to think about things like that. I'm very convicted about this staff. I'm very convicted about this team," Jones said on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan on Monday.

The Cowboys expected to be Super Bowl contenders this season after firing Jason Garrett and hiring Mike McCarthy. Instead, they're one all-time gaffe from the Atlanta Falcons away from being 0-4.

