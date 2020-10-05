Lakers vs. Heat: Best Highlights, Comments from Game 3 of 2020 NBA Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals belonged to Jimmy Butler.

The 31-year-old led a depleted Miami Heat squad to a 115-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers by producing a triple-double.

As ESPN Stats and Info noted, Butler became the first player to earn more points, rebounds and assists than LeBron James in a NBA Finals game.

Butler finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. James totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight helpers.

The performance left many in awe of Butler's game, but he was quick to note that the statistics were secondary to getting his team a victory in the series, per NBA.com's Shaun Powell.

“We won,” Butler said. “I could care less about triple-doubles. Glad my teammates had faith in me to hoop like that. I care about the win.”

The praise for Butler started with his head coach Erik Spoelstra, who called him a "supreme, elite competitor", per ESPN.com's Malika Andrews.

"This is what he wanted; this is what we wanted. It's really hard to analyze or describe Jimmy, until you actually feel him between the four lines. He is a supreme, elite competitor," Spoelstra said.

James also heaped praise on his opponent's performance by calling Butler "phenomenal", per NBA TV.

"I thought Jimmy was phenomenal," James said. "He did everything that they needed for him to do tonight and came through big time in a big time game. We'll watch the film and see ways we can be better going into Game 4, but I thought he was great."

Butler carried a Heat team that was without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for the second straight game. The pair of starters were listed as doubtful before Games 2 and 3.

Four other Miami players reached double digits, with the highest total from that group being 17 points from Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk.

Olynyk went into detail on NBA TV after the game about the belief within the Miami locker room to compete with the Lakers without Dragic and Adebayo.

"We had to fill in for them. We had to pick up where they left off. We had a real group contribution out there on both ends of the floor and we believe in ourselves," Olynyk said. "We believe in our system. We believe in our coaches and they put a great game plan in and we executed."

Defensively, Miami held Anthony Davis to 15 points and five rebounds in 32 minutes and 58 seconds.

Davis' point total was his second-lowest of the postseason. He had 13 points in the series-clinching win over the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers big man still produced some highlight-worthy plays, including a reverse slam dunk off a pass from Rajon Rondo.

The Western Conference champion received 19 points off the bench from Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma, but it lacked a comprehensive team performance since three starters combined for 11 points.

Even though the Heat have the momentum in the series now, James made it known that he has full confidence in getting a bounce-back performance from his team in Game 4, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

“I know how resilient that bunch is and how resilient that coaching staff is and their franchise,” James said. “Also, I don’t feel like we’re concerned. We’re not concerned. We know we can play a lot better. We have another opportunity to take a commanding lead on Tuesday.”

The Lakers have not lost back-to-back games in the postseason and only had three losing streaks during the regular season.

