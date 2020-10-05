2020 NBA Mock Draft: Analyzing Riskiest Prospects and 1st-Round Predictions

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

NBA franchises always assume a certain amount of risk in selecting a teenager with one year of college experience in the first round of the NBA draft.

Some of the top one-and-done prospects pan out right away, like Zion Williamson and Tyler Herro did in the 2019-20 NBA season, but others take more time to develop or don't adjust at all.

The majority of the top players in the 2020 NBA draft class either spent one year at the collegiate level or took a few months abroad to hone their skills.

While some players saw their draft stocks rise, a few fell into the mid-first-round discussion, and the perception around them as being a risky prospect could make them tumble on draft night.

2020 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

7. Detroit Pistons: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

20. Miami Heat: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

23. Utah Jazz: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

29. Toronto Raptors: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

Riskiest Prospects

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

In the last year, Cole Anthony has dropped from potential No. 1 overall pick to a prospect lucky to get chosen in the lottery.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury setback at North Carolina and was part of a team that struggled through most of the season. To his credit, he tried to be the offensive catalyst of that team by putting up 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game.

Despite his performances in ACC play, he fell behind the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes on the point guard prospect chart. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him at No. 15 on his big board, while The Athletic's Sam Vecenie dropped him to No. 18.

Wasserman pointed out in his last big board ranking that Anthony could be better off as a shooting guard than running the point.

"We may learn he's better suited for a scoring role than a lead-guard decision-maker, and for the right team, that type of player may still be worth taking in the lottery for his ability to create shots and generate offense with dribble jumpers and spot-up shooting," he wrote.

If that is how NBA teams view Anthony, he could drop a few more spots than expected since there are a handful of shooting guards projected to go in and around the lottery, such as Tyrese Maxey, Devin Vassell and RJ Hampton.

A change in scenery away from a North Carolina team that did not have the top talent the program usually has could be perfect for Anthony, but it has to be concerning for teams that he has dropped from a potential top pick to a mid-first-round player over the last 12 months.

Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

Part of Achiuwa's draft stock could have been hampered by not playing with James Wiseman at Memphis as expected.

The 21-year-old still posted solid numbers for a big man with 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, but some experts believe those offensive totals may not translate right away to the professional level.

Wasserman ranked Achiuwa as his No. 25 prospect and pointed out that he is a "limited scorer" and "defensive versatility is his selling point."

His totals may not be replicated in the NBA since he played in a weaker conference than other big men. In most American Athletic Conference games, he was the best physical presence on the floor but did not get an opportunity to battle with other quality big men on a consistent basis, like Maryland's Jalen Smith and Minnesota's Daniel Oturu did in the Big Ten.

Whichever team lands Achiuwa can mold his offensive game to suit the next level, but he won't be ready to contribute a double-double per night right away.

One of the offensive improvements has to be on his shooting accuracy. Achiuwa shot 49.5 percent from the field, which is low for a big man who is supposed to be around the rim and attempting high-percentage shots.

