Hawks Unveil 2020-21 Martin Luther King Jr. City Edition Uniforms

Hawks Unveil 2020-21 Martin Luther King Jr. City Edition UniformsOctober 5, 2020
The Atlanta Hawks released City Edition uniforms that honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be worn during the 2020-21 season.
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
It’s more than a uniform – it’s a commitment. Introducing the 20-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform. Proceeds from the sale of this jersey will go to support economic empowerment programs for Atlanta's communities of color. #EarnTheseLetters x #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/mYsnzHDsMu
"Now more than ever since his untimely passing, the eyes and ears of the world are focused on the evolution of social justice, poised to elevate Dr. King's vision from an aspiration to a universal reality of equality and dignity for all races," read the announcement on the Hawks' official website.
Proceeds from jersey sales will "support economic empowerment programs for Atlanta's communities of color," according to the team.
