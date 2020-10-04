    Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Record Start: 'No Other Stats Matter' Than Wins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks past Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) on his way to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    In fantasy football terms, Dak Prescott is having a hell of a season, throwing for 1,690 yards (an NFL record through four games), nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He's now the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 or more yards in three straight games.

    In real life, however, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have just a 1-3 record. And Prescott could care less about his personal achievements.

    "I'd give all those yards back for a different record," he told reporters after the Cowboys lost to the Cleveland Browns 49-38 on Sunday. "I care about one stat and that's to win. When we don't do that, no other stats matter."

    Prescott, of course, can't control that the Cowboys defense has given up 38 or more points in three straight games. Dallas would be 0-4 if the quarterback hadn't orchestrated a comeback from an early 20-point deficit to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

    Not only that, but in the past two weeks, the team has gotten away from the run, with Ezekiel Elliott handling just 26 carries for 88 yards and a score (though he has been involved in the pass game, with 14 receptions for 95 yards).

    Video Play Button
    Elliott has also lost two fumbles on the season, a disappointing stat for a player who lost all of two fumbles last season and just five for his career.

    "Making the same mistakes over and over again. We keep hurting ourselves on offense, putting our defense in a bad spot," Prescott said of the team's turnover issues after the game.

    Prescott nearly brought the Cowboys back against Cleveland after they headed into the fourth quarter trailing 41-14. The Cowboys scored 24 consecutive points and were down just three before Odell Beckham Jr. raced 50 yards for a touchdown on a reverse with 3:25 remaining.

    The Cowboys blocked the ensuing extra-point attempt but somehow the Browns recovered the ball in the end zone for a two-point conversion, pushing the lead to 11 and putting the game out of reach.

    "We haven't played complementary football. We haven't put all four quarters together. Simple as that..." Prescott told reporters after the loss. "We can't get behind early in games. We've got to figure out a way, as coach said, play with more confidence and come out faster."

