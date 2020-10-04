Jimmy Butler's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Heat Past Lakers in Must-Win Game 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat earned a critical victory in the NBA Finals, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 on Sunday.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was understandably dismissive when asked about those who doubted whether Miami could stage a comeback while Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were battling injuries.

Both Adebayo and Dragic missed Game 3, so the Heat will have silenced their skeptics somewhat by coming out on top. At the very least, they avoided falling into a 3-0 hole, a deficit no NBA team has ever overcome in the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference champions got off to a great start in each half Sunday. They sprinted to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter and then held the Lakers scoreless for the opening four minutes, 16 seconds of the third quarter as L.A. missed its first seven shots. At one point, the Heat were up 14 points.

The Lakers slowly climbed back into it and jumped in front 91-89 with 8:56 remaining in the game. Miami—Jimmy Butler specifically—wasn't going to be denied, however. He recorded a triple-double and was the second player ever to post at least 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a Finals game.

Notable Performers

Jimmy Butler, SF, Heat: 40 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, two blocks

Tyler Herro, SG, Heat: 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal

LeBron James, SF, Lakers: 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks

Anthony Davis, PF, Lakers: 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals

Markieff Morris, PF, Lakers: 19 points, six rebounds, two assists

Butler Keeping the Heat Afloat

During the first and last of the Cleveland Cavaliers' four straight Finals runs, LeBron James did his best but was fighting a losing battle as his one-man show wasn't enough to overcome a deeper, more talented Golden State Warriors team.

To some extent, the same thing is happening with Jimmy Butler.

The five-time All-Star had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists by halftime.

The warning signs were there for the Heat collectively as Tyler Herro shot 1-of-8 from the field to that point, and the Lakers bench had outscored their reserves 29-13.

Miami looked to be in serious trouble when the Lakers kicked things into high gear and retook the lead. Instead, the Heat held firm, and Butler remained the steady presence they needed.

Your gut tells you the Lakers are still in the driver's seat, but your heart is telling you not to bet against Butler.

It's unclear whether this is sustainable. Butler played 45 minutes and more than once appeared to steal a few moments of rest after getting fouled inside.

That's why Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic will be critical to the Heat's championship hopes. If they return, then Miami could be looking at a fourth title. Without them, Butler probably can't do it on his own.

Davis Set the Tone for Off Night

The Heat found one way to neutralize Anthony Davis. He picked up two early fouls in the first quarter and was whistled for his fourth with 10:22 left in the third quarter. The 6'10" forward couldn't be his usual self inside, and he couldn't compensate—at least offensively—by moving to the perimeter.

Through two games, Davis was building a case to be Finals MVP. Game 3 won't be contributing to that cause, as he had a night to forget.

His performance improved as the second half unfolded, which played a role in the Lakers' comeback. Still, his final numbers largely speak for themselves.

James nearly had a triple-double as well, but 25/10/8 in a Finals game feels somewhat below his standards, too.

Markieff Morris was instrumental in the Lakers' second-half turnaround as well, giving them a little bit of everything off the bench. Davis and James set the tone for their team. When Los Angeles is getting steady contributions from secondary scorers such as Morris, the Heat don't really have much of a counter.

Tactical adjustments are critical for coaches in a playoff series. When he goes to the drawing board ahead of Game 4, some of Frank Vogel's strategy might simply be to expect a little more from his two best players.

What's Next?

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET with coverage on ABC.